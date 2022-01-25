Jimmy Dan Jones, 73 of Harrison, TN, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
He was born in Fort Payne, AL, son of the late Roy Lee Jones and Virginia Ann Faulker Jones. Jimmy was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, serving during Vietnam. While in the Marines, he also served aboard the U.S.S. Tripoli when returning from Vietnam, the U.S.S. Guam with stops in Puerto Rico, the Panama Canal and Lima Peru and the U.S.S. Nashville with stops in Turkey, Spain, Greece and Italy, before being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant (E-5) from Camp Lejeune, NC.
Jimmy received his Associates Degree from Chattanooga State (1979) in Data Processing. He then received his Bachelor of Science Degree from UTC (1988) in Computer Science. Jimmy went to work for TVA in 1977 and retired in 2003 after 26 years of service.
Survivors include his son, Jonathan D. (Kelly) Jones; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Connie) Jones, Glencoe, AL and their children, Jennifer (Glenn) Jones and Meredith Jones.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
At Jimmy’s request, there will be no services or visitation at the funeral home.
Please visit www.chattanoogavalleyviewchapel.com to share your thoughts and memories to Jimmy’s family.
Arrangements are by the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421.