Robert Lee Tuten
Dutton
Robert Lee Tuten, 52, of Dutton, died April 23, 2023. Funeral service is 2 p.m. April 27 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shannon Brewster officiating. Burial following in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dutton. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 prior to service at the funeral home.
Floyd Kilgore
Crossville
Floyd Kilgore, 91, of Crossville, died April 24, 2023. Funeral services are 2 p.m. April 26 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Bill Mead officiating. Burial to follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
Pedro Martinez
Fort Payne
Pedro Martinez, 57, of Fort Payne, died April 23, 2023. Funeral services were 3 p.m. April 25 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Roger Ladon Sims
Rainsville
Roger Ladon Sims, 77, of Rainsville, died April 21, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. April 24 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Cates Noles officiating. Burial followed in Nazareth Cemetery.
LB McFall
Fyffe
LB McFall, 90, of Fyffe, died April 24, 2023 at Collinsville Nursing Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m. April 30 at Broadway Baptist Church Faith Chapel with burial following in Mountain View Memory Gardens. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 prior to service at the church.
Mary Kate Kidd
Fort Payne
Mary Kate Kidd, 94, of Fort Payne, died April 21, 2023. Graveside service and burial were 4 p.m. April 24 at Allen Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Keefe officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Second Baptist Church in Fort Payne. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Brenda Hall
Grove Oak
Brenda Hall, 81, of Grove Oak, died April 22, 2023. Funeral service was 1 p.m. April 24 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Jr. Croft and Anthony Richey officiating. Burial followed in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.