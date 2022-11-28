Coy Elbert Greeson, Jr., 80, of Fort Payne, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 27, 2022. He was born November 23, 1942 to the late Coy and Nelda Haston Greeson and then married his beloved wife Shirley on December 24, 1961. He was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 1st at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Partain and Rev. Jerry Dudley officiating. Burial will follow in Adamsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Shirley Greeson; son, Robert Greeson; grandchildren, Jessica Medley (Blake), Carissa Smith (Ben), Jamie Shankles (Justin), and Matthew Moss; great-grandchildren, Kaelan, Kiley, Ryker, Reegan, Jordan, Savannah, and Jamison; sisters, Marie Black (Kenneth) and Nancy Hartline (Jack); brothers, Leonard Greeson (Lisa) and Kerry Greeson; and son-in-law, James Moss.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita Lynn Greeson Moss; and parents.
