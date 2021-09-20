Carolyn Fike Barkley

She was born November 16, 1946 to Horace and Maggie Fike in the Collbran Community and died Saturday, September 18, 2021 after a five year battle with cancer.
She was saved at Gravel Hill Baptist in May of 1961 during VBS and joined the church with 14 others on June 6, 1961. She served there as a teacher, VBS director, treasurer, and lastly as clerk. She had a heart for missions from a young age especially the Lottie Moon program in support of foreign missions and the Annie Armstrong program in support of North American missions. She also encouraged all to support Samaritan’s Purse and drove the church OCC program to pack as many boxes as possible.
She was a proud member of FPHS class of 1965 and maintained lifelong friendships with her classmates.
In 1969 she married Charles Barkley and they were together 39 years until his death in 2008.
In 1976 she began work at Fort Payne Drug on 1st Street and continued at the store on Forest Avenue helping many customers with their needs. After it was sold she continued with Rite Aid on Gault Avenue until her retirement as a Pharmacy Tech in 2015 after almost 40 years of serving the public.
Flowers are accepted. A church celebration of life memorial service will be at a later date.
Mrs. Barkley was preceded in death by her husband Charles Barkley, parents Maggie and Horace Fike, in-laws Marvin and Ida Barkley, brothers Jasper Fike and Edward Fike, and sisters-in-law Tony Fike, Ruth Fike and Carol Jean Fike.
She is survived by:
Nieces: Jo Hanson (Johnnie), Elaine Little (Phil), Brenda Barkley, & Betty Fike
Nephew: Ronnie Barkley
Great-Nieces: Wendy Klinzak (Jon) & Dr. Ashley Hanson
Great-Nephew: Rob Little
Great Great-Nephews: Robert Hanson (Joselyn) & Christian Gabriel
Great Great-Niece: Kayla Smith (Lee)
Great Great Great-Niece: Violet Hanson
Great Great Great-Nephew: Maddox Smith
Special thanks to all who provided food, sent cards, called, and offered encouragement in any was during her illness as well as those at Encompass Hospice and the ladies who sat with her.
The Family is having a private Graveside Service with Rev. John Keefe and Rev. Ronald Berry officiating at Gravel Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne.