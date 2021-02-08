Patricia Dean Dobbs

Mrs. Patricia Dean Dobbs, age 59, of Section passed away February 5, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Rev. Roger Redden will be officiating.

Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park.

The Family will receive Friends from 5-8pm on Monday, February 8, 2021 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.

Survivors:

Husband,

Emmett   Dobbs

Daughter,

Kimberly (Mathew) Robbins

Son,

Michael (Pamela) Evett

Sisters,

Joyce Chaney

Jimmie Sue Redden

Brenda Hamilton

Brother,

Robert Rickey Evett

Grandchildren,

Samantha, Olivia, Abigail & Gabriel

Preceded in death by: Parents, Robert D. & Maggielean Evett, Sister, Sandra Hairel, Brother, Bobby Ray Evett

Service information

Feb 9
Funeral
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
2:00PM
W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel
2226 Shiloh Main Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Feb 8
Visitation
Monday, February 8, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel
2226 Shiloh Main Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Feb 9
Burial
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
2:30PM-3:00PM
Rainsville Memorial Park
498 McCurdy Avenue North
Rainsville, AL 35986
