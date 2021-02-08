Mrs. Patricia Dean Dobbs, age 59, of Section passed away February 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Rev. Roger Redden will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park.
The Family will receive Friends from 5-8pm on Monday, February 8, 2021 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Survivors:
Husband,
Emmett Dobbs
Daughter,
Kimberly (Mathew) Robbins
Son,
Michael (Pamela) Evett
Sisters,
Joyce Chaney
Jimmie Sue Redden
Brenda Hamilton
Brother,
Robert Rickey Evett
Grandchildren,
Samantha, Olivia, Abigail & Gabriel
Preceded in death by: Parents, Robert D. & Maggielean Evett, Sister, Sandra Hairel, Brother, Bobby Ray Evett