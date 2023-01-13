Frances Luceal Lane
Collinsville
Frances Luceal Lane, 91, of Collinsville, died Jan. 11, 2023. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Jan 15 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Tommy Myrick officiating. Burial following in Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the funeral home.
Johnathan Wayne Marlow
Fort Payne
Johnathan Wayne Marlow, 39, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 9, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Jan 15 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Rebecca Steele and Donathon Marlow. Burial following in Whitehall Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
Billy Jack Whitt, Sr.
Rainsville
Billy Jack Whitt, Sr., 77, of Rainsville, died Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
Johnny Samuel Conkle
Tucker’s Chapel Community
Johnny Samuel Conkle, 75, of the Tucker’s Chapel community, died Jan. 12, 2023 at his home. Funeral services are 12 p.m. Jan 14 at Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Tucker’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.
Audren Dewayne Richey
Langston
Audren Dewayne Richey, 74, of Langston, died Jan. 10, 2023. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at South Sauty Volunteer Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or South Sauty Volunteer Fire Department. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Melba Wynette Mathews
Crossville
Melba Wynette Mathews, 82, of Crossville, died Jan. 12, 2023. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Jan 15 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
Dr. John Elliott
Henagar
Dr. John Elliott, 85, of Henagar, died Jan. 8, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel.
Charles Lesley Blalock
Mentone
Charles Lesley Blalock, 66, of Mentone, died Jan. 11, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Jan 13 at Burt Chapel in Valley Head with Rev. L.A. Smith officiating. Burial followed in Bankhead Cemetery in Mentone. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bankhead Cemetery PO Box 193 in Mentone.
Carl Rufus “Ricky” Butts, Jr.
Dawson
Carl Rufus “Ricky” Butts, Jr., 72, of Dawson, died Jan. 4, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Chad Hallcox and George Moses officiating. Burial followed in Walker’s Chapel Cemetery.
JoAnn Lancaster
Rainsville
JoAnn Lancaster, 83, of Rainsville, died Jan. 10, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Jan 13 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earnest Corbitt officiating.
Barry Karl Sadowski
Mentone
Barry Karl Sadowski, 73, of Mentone, died Nov. 13, 2022. A private graveside service was Jan. 12 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.