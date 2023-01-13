Frances Luceal Lane

Collinsville

Frances Luceal Lane, 91, of Collinsville, died Jan. 11, 2023. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Jan 15 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Tommy Myrick officiating. Burial following in Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the funeral home.

Johnathan Wayne Marlow

Fort Payne

Johnathan Wayne Marlow, 39, of Fort Payne, died Jan. 9, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Jan 15 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Rebecca Steele and Donathon Marlow. Burial following in Whitehall Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.

Billy Jack Whitt, Sr.

Rainsville

Billy Jack Whitt, Sr., 77, of Rainsville, died Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.

Johnny Samuel Conkle

Tucker’s Chapel Community

Johnny Samuel Conkle, 75, of the Tucker’s Chapel community, died Jan. 12, 2023 at his home. Funeral services are 12 p.m. Jan 14 at Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Tucker’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

Audren Dewayne Richey

Langston

Audren Dewayne Richey, 74, of Langston, died Jan. 10, 2023. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at South Sauty Volunteer Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or South Sauty Volunteer Fire Department. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.

Melba Wynette Mathews

Crossville

Melba Wynette Mathews, 82, of Crossville, died Jan. 12, 2023. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Jan 15 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.

Dr. John Elliott

Henagar

Dr. John Elliott, 85, of Henagar, died Jan. 8, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel.

Charles Lesley Blalock

Mentone

Charles Lesley Blalock, 66, of Mentone, died Jan. 11, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Jan 13 at Burt Chapel in Valley Head with Rev. L.A. Smith officiating. Burial followed in Bankhead Cemetery in Mentone. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bankhead Cemetery PO Box 193 in Mentone.

Carl Rufus “Ricky” Butts, Jr.

Dawson

Carl Rufus “Ricky” Butts, Jr., 72, of Dawson, died Jan. 4, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Chad Hallcox and George Moses officiating. Burial followed in Walker’s Chapel Cemetery.

JoAnn Lancaster

Rainsville

JoAnn Lancaster, 83, of Rainsville, died Jan. 10, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Jan 13 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earnest Corbitt officiating.

Barry Karl Sadowski

Mentone

Barry Karl Sadowski, 73, of Mentone, died Nov. 13, 2022. A private graveside service was Jan. 12 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.