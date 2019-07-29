Mr. Hollis White age 81 of Rainsville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Funeral service is Monday, July 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Rainsville Community Church with Bro. Cates Noles, Bro. Melvin Dawson, Bro. Tony Thomas, Bro. Brad Thomas, and Bro. Reggie Byrum officiating. Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rainsville Funeral Home and
Monday from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at Rainsville Community Church.
Survivors
Daughter: Deana Wigley and husband Roger;
Grandchildren: Ashley Wigley Thomas and husband Brad,
Shawn Lee Wigley and wife Hilary;
Great Grandchildren: Bella Thomas, Hunter Wigley, Cru Thomas, and Addie Wigley;
Sister: Burma Hicks
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in Death
Parents: Lloyd and Brownie White
Brother: Morrell White