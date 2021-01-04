Dorothea Sanders Green, age 95, of Huntsville, AL passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She was born in Franklin County, TN to the late Monroe Sanders and Emma Hopkins on July 24, 1925. She was an employee of Huntsville Hospital. She was a graduate of Drake Technical College where she studied in the nursing program.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Loveless Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, David Green (Hyon) and Mark Green; daughter, Patricia Dunaway; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kelley and Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Katherine, Taylor and Allison.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.