Ardath Land Grizzell, of Birmingham, passed away on July 16, 2022 at the age of 102. Mrs. Grizzell was a long time resident of Sylvania, Alabama before moving to Birmingham.
She graduated from Jacksonville State University and earned a Master’s degree from Vanderbilt University. She was a teacher at Sylvania High School for 38 years, and was a charter member of the DeKalb County Chapter of Alpha Delta KAPPA Sorority for Women Educators.
When Mrs. Grizzell was nearing her 100th birthday, an address was posted on social media for any of her former students who wanted to send a birthday card. At her family birthday party she was presented with those cards, the final total of them being 137. Almost all of them contained personal sentiments and memories of her. Some were from students she had taught 60 years ago, which seems remarkable since she, at age 100, had been retired for 36 years.
“Most of us end up with no more than five or six people who remember us. Teacher have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives.” Andy Rooney
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hodge Grizzell; son, Doyle Grizzell (Eleanor); sister, Jean Land Carden; brother, Calvin Land; several stepbrothers and stepsisters. She is survived by her daughters; Carolyn Bryant and Joan Crye (Gary), both Birmingham; her grandchildren, Craig Lehman of Wyoming, Christie Lehman of Birmingham, Bryan Grizzell (Maria) of Atlanta and Kristen Weaver McGarrah (Chandler) of Homewood, Alabama; stepsisters Opal Sunderland and Fay Straub; 4 great grandchildren and two nieces.
A private family service was held on July 20, 2022.
