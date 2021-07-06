Mary Dallyne (Tilley) Jones was born October 9, 1927, on Sand Mountain in Henagar, Alabama. She was the second of seven children born to Dallas and Minnie Tilley. Dallyne married James Thomas Jones, of Mentone, Alabama, on June 23, 1945.
Since Dallyne and Jim were too young to get married (17 and 16 respectively) without their parents’ consent in Alabama, the pair drove the short distance across the state line to Georgia to elope with Dallyne’s younger sister, Ruth, in tow.
Together, they were married for 72 years and raised a family of six in Mentone. Jim and Dallyne’s devotion to each other – through thick and thin – continues to exemplify what a good marriage looks like to their children, grandchildren and those they knew well. As Jim would often say, “It’s ok to be hen-pecked if you love the hen that pecked you.”
Dallyne was a constant contradiction in terms – she was strong-willed and ready to lead but also believed in serving others and spent much of her life doing so. She loved her community of Mentone and was often busy cooking for someone in the community, making flower arrangements for her church, Moon Lake Baptist, or out working on one project or another.
Her lifetime of service was founded in her deep faith in God. This faith was something she worked to instill in both her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren were often told by Jim, “She’s gooder’n any angel,” on the many summer days and weekends they spent at the couple’s home.
She was quick on her feet and always ready to take care of what needed to be done, but never hesitated to pause for a teaching moment. Her grandchildren can attest to the fact that time spent with their grandmother was always meaningful. Even the most mundane tasks, such as gardening, cooking, and working in the chicken houses, became adventures in their own right because of the stories and knowledge she shared.
Many evenings with Dallyne in her later life meant a long walk in the woods, where she could point out each native plant by name and each bird by song, finished with time spent on the porch sitting in the swing and listening to her and Jim tell stories.
All who knew Dallyne loved her for her wit, willingness to speak the truth, tenacity and charity. She was a salt-of-the-earth woman with a tough mindset and a good heart, Though her family, friends, caregivers and many in her community will miss her greatly, it’s great comfort to know she is sitting beside Jim again – and probably admonishing him for not cleaning up the place before her arrival through those heavenly gates.
She is survived by daughters Sharon Harris (Jim), Glenda Jones (Roy Smith), and Susan Manning (Alan) and one son, Carl Jones; as well as her sons in law, Terral Carr and Mike Dewees, brothers Glenn Tilley and Joe Tilley, and 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Jim, daughters Myra Nell Jones, Debra Dewees, and Rita Carr, her grandson Daniel Harris, and four siblings.
Dallyne’s family would like to thank her caregivers, Marilyn Slaton, Kathy Wheat, and Sandy Tate, and Encompass Hospice for the ongoing care and comfort they provided her in her final stage of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 361767, Birmingham, AL, 35236.
The family invites you to join them in a celebration of Dallyne’s life at a graveside service at Bankhead Cemetery on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 2 p.m.