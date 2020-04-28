Loeda Stiefel Black, 81, of Rainsville, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of April 22, 2020.
Loeda was known to many as Maw Maw, Sissy, and Sister Black. She went to Fyffe High School, retired from a career at Sola Electric, and was a lifelong member of Plainview Church of God. Loeda was well known for her devotion to Jesus Christ and loving ministry to others, her immense pride in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as her comforting country cooking and love for feeding everyone who entered her home. Favorites were biscuits and gravy, cakes, and her Thanksgiving dinners.
Loeda was preceded in death by her husband, John Frank Black, son Tony Dexter Black, grandson Joshua Black, among many other beloved family members, with whom she is now reunited in Heaven.
She was survived by her children Bahallah Newton (Herb), Tommy Black (Sherrie), Tonja Hayes (Marty), and Jan Hilton; grandchildren Jim Little (Emerald), Jake Newton, Jeremy Black (Morgan), Brittany Burkhalter (Brice), Jerrica Simpson, Miranda Yancey (Jesh); great-grandchildren Zada Simpson and Keller Black; brother Harvey Stiefel and sister Joy Mitchell (Dennis); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Following a private service, Loeda will be laid to rest at Mountain View Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Loeda would have loved nothing more than contributions to her great grandchildren’s college funds at First State Bank in Rainsville.