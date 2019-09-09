Mr. R.B. Dobbins age 90 of Fyffe, AL passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11AM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Mayes & Mr. T.O. White officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 8th from 5PM-8PM & Monday, September 9th from 8AM-11AM.
Survivors
1 Son: Donny Dobbins and wife Joyce of Rainsville, AL
1 Daughter: Regena Bynum and husband Vance of Grove Oak, AL
1 Sister: Annie Ruth O’Shields of Fyffe, AL
10 Grandchildren
22 Great Grandchildren
2 Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded in Death
Wife: Jean Dobbins
2 Sons: Jerry Dobbins and Craig Dobbins