Margaret Bible Rice Thurman

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, and friend, Margaret Thurman peacefully passed away at home and now dwells in her heavenly home.
Margaret was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, to Irene and Clarence Bible. She graduated from DeKalb County High School in 1944. After her marriage to James Rice in 1945, she resided on the Rice Farm in Fort Payne. She loved her flower garden, her pets and entertaining family and friends.
As a member of First United Methodist Church since she was 15 years old, she found strength from the Lord and her church family. She was a member of the Apharine Driskell Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, CARE Group, and Happy Hands.
After the death of her husband James Rice, Margaret married Warren Thurman in 1976.
Margaret is survived by her children Patricia Haas Tcherneshoff and James Rice (Kathy); grandchildren Melissa Haas Kerley and Britt Haas (Susan Sparks) all of Fort Payne; Clint Rice, Margie Rockman (Ben), Ben Rice (Sarah) both of Florida; beloved great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Irene Bible, husbands James Rice and Warren Thurman, and sister Nadene Farley.
Memorial graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 206 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.