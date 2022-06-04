Mrs. Martha Alice Teague Owen age 90 of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Collinsville Health & Rehab.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3PM at Rainsville Community Church with Rev. Thomas Frost, Rev. Antony Patterson and Rev. Cates Noles officiating.
The family will have a private burial with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing
Visitation will be Sunday, June 5th from 10AM until 2PM at Rainsville Community Church.
Mr. & Mrs. Owen were married on Lookout Mtn. on July 25, 1947. They were blessed with 3 children. She was faithful to their vows before and after Mr. Owen’s passing on March 17, 1980. Mrs. Owen faithfully attended Rainsville Community Church where she played the piano, sang and worshipped
Survivors
Son: Randy Yeuell Owen and wife Kelly of Ft Payne, Al
Daughters: Reba Dell Owen Patterson of Ft Payne, Al
Rachel Alice Owen Carroll and husband Rickey of Ft Payne, Al
Brother: Henry B. Teague, Jr. and wife Emma of Greenwood, S.C.
Sister: Betty Teague Young and Husband Bill of Lyerly, Ga
Grandchildren: Antony Brian Patterson (Natalie), Gaybrielle Renée Pitchford,
Alison Sena Owen (Kari), Heath Yeuell Owen, Randa Rosanne Owen Starnes (John)
Mary Alice Carroll Smith (John), Mindy Lee Carroll Allen (Dusty)
Great Grandchildren: Kelsie Ann Patterson, Briar Alan Patterson (Madison),
Gladstone Brian Patterson (Alyssa), Maggie Louise Patterson, Asher Teague Precopia Owen, Kelson David Precopia Owen, Hudson Yeuell Owen, Stella Grace Owen,
Harper Rose Starnes, John Owen Starnes, Jay Alan Smith, Mattie Alice Smith,
Josie Clarie Smith, Andy Heath Allen, Avalee Carroll Allen
Preceded in Death
Husband: Gladstone Yeuell Owen
Parents: Henry & Cloe Teague
Sisters: Louise Teague Duff and Leora Teague Tucker
Brothers: Charles Teague and Glenn Teague
Grandson: Vance Alan Patterson
Pallbearers: Antony Brian Patterson, Heath Yeuell Owen, Briar Alan Patterson, Gladstone
Brian Patterson, John Alan Smith, John Roland Starnes, Jay Alan Smith and Dusty Heath Allen
Honorary Pallbearers: Jackie Dewayne Owen, Donnie James Owen, Teddy Wayne Gentry, Jeffery Alan Cook, Donald Stephens, Frank Tucker Jr., Donnie Duff, David Vaughn and Maximilian Proels