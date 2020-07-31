Francis Elizabeth Davis
Mrs. Francis Elizabeth Davis age 68 of Section, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her residence. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Wilga officiating burial will following in Green’s Chapel Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Survivors

Son: James Jabaley of Section, Alabama

Daughter: Portia Kinley and husband Jerry of Cullman, Alabama

Brother: Bobby Ray Farmer of California

3 Grandchildren

4 Great-Grandchildren

Preceded in Death

Mother: Maggie Farmer

Father: Verbon Farmer

Sister: Wanda Pike

Brothers: Jimmy Farmer and Danny Farmer

