Mrs. Francis Elizabeth Davis age 68 of Section, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her residence. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Wilga officiating burial will following in Green’s Chapel Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
Survivors
Son: James Jabaley of Section, Alabama
Daughter: Portia Kinley and husband Jerry of Cullman, Alabama
Brother: Bobby Ray Farmer of California
3 Grandchildren
4 Great-Grandchildren
Preceded in Death
Mother: Maggie Farmer
Father: Verbon Farmer
Sister: Wanda Pike
Brothers: Jimmy Farmer and Danny Farmer