Mrs. Vera Maxine Wright, age 87, of Mentone, AL, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Crowne Healthcare.
Funeral: 2:00 PM on Thursday 8-1-19 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head
Visitation: Thursday 8-1-19 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Valley Head
Burial: Valley Head Cemetery
Officiating: Rev. Ian Conerly
Survivors:
Son: Tim Wright (Joyce)-Fort Payne, AL
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Jimmy Wright
Son: Chris Wright
Siblings: Catherine Stutz, Clydean Baker & John Craze
The Family is accepting flowers
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com.