Vera Maxine Wright
Mrs. Vera Maxine Wright, age 87, of Mentone, AL, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Crowne Healthcare.

Funeral: 2:00 PM on Thursday 8-1-19 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head

Visitation: Thursday 8-1-19 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Valley Head

Burial: Valley Head Cemetery

Officiating: Rev. Ian Conerly

Survivors:

Son: Tim Wright (Joyce)-Fort Payne, AL

Preceded in death by:

Husband: Jimmy Wright

Son: Chris Wright

Siblings: Catherine Stutz, Clydean Baker & John Craze

The Family is accepting flowers

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com.