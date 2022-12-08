Rickey (Rick/Donut) Lynn St. John, 77, of Valley Head, Alabama, passed away on December 7, 2022.
Rick was born in Gadsden, Alabama on November 14, 1945 to the late Homer and Bea St. John. Rick graduated from Fort Payne High School in 1964 and later served in the United States Marine Corp. He also attended Northeast Alabama Junior College and Jacksonville State University.
Over the years, Rick worked at numerous places: EarthGrain Bakeries, C.S. Hosiery in Fort Payne, Woodmen of the World, Residential Construction (brick layer), Bama Green Nursery, Pye Motorsports, Caddis Motors.
Rick was an avid hunter and always loved deer season and loved to golf.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Cindy St. John; his daughters Abby White (Fish) of Sand Rock, Lindsey St. John of Fort Payne; step-son Matt Ward (Jenny) of Pekinston, Mississippi; step-daughter Shannon Ward of Cocoa, Florida; brother Larry St. John (Pat) of Fort Payne; 8 grandchildren: Lauren, Hailey, Mackenzie, Cameron, Tucker, Jase, Charlee, and Mays; 1 great-grandson: Isaiah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Homer St. John, mother Bea St. John, and sister Linda Walker.
At his request, he will be cremated and the family will have a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the 1 p.m. hour of service.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.