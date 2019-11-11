Jerry Martin, 81, of Stephenville, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Fort Worth.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9th at First Baptist Church in Stephenville with Joe Smith, Billy Wilson, and Nic Burleson officiating. Burial will follow at Erath Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning 11:00 AM till Noon, and from 1:00 PM until the 2:00 PM service time at First Baptist Church. Services for Jerry are under direction of Stephenville Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on April 29, 1938 in Stephenville to the late L. L. ‘Blackie’ and Johnnie Mae Thomas Martin. Jerry married Jo Nell Van Cleave on June 1, 1957 in El Paso. Jo preceded him in death on July 28, 1988. Jerry married Nadean Mings on November 4, 1989 in Stephenville. Jerry served the Lord in the local churches he attended, and served the First Baptist Church as a Deacon. He was a founding member of Town and Country (Interbank), held a prison ministry, and conducted a local drug rehab Bible study. Jerry served as commissioner of Precinct 1 in Erath County from 1996 until 2008. He was a hog farmer, rancher, fishing guide, and a lifelong resident of Erath County.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Nadean; son, Chet and wife Gina Martin; grandsons, Elijah Martin and Ben Martin; two step-sons, Byron Koonsman and Brad Koonsman; three granddaughters, Brianna Koonsman, Kaylee Koonsman, and Hannah Koonsman Henderson.
Besides his parents, and wife, Jo; Jerry was also preceded in death by a brother, Monte Martin.
The Martin family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the building fund at Timber Ridge Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.