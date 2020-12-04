Paul Richey Smith, age 59, of Hixson departed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on January 29, 1961 to the late Martin and Betty Smith.
Paul graduated from Sylvania High School in the class of 1979.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Martin Smith, and Rodney Smith.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 15 years, Peggy Smith; son, Travis Smith; daughter, Cassie Smith; 2 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Smith, and Weston Smith; sister, Patsy Chambers; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and extended family members.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
