Joe Nix Quin of Dothan passed away after a lengthy illness peacefully at his home on May 19, 2019. He was 86.
Joe Nix was born and lived in the early part of his life in Fort Payne, AL. While living there he and his parents owned and operated the Quin Hotel and Quin Pharmacy. Joe Nix earned his Bachelors of Arts degree in biology from Vanderbilt University in 1954. He then completed his Bachelors of Science degree in pharmacy from Howard College (now Samford University) in 1960. Joe Nix fulfilled his military obligation in 1962 at which time he returned to Fort Payne where he joined his parents in the Quin businesses. Upon the death of his father in 1971 and selling the hotel and pharmacy, he and his mother moved to Dothan to be near family. He continued his pharmacy career at Lamar Pharmacy and Northcutt Pharmacy in Dothan until his retirement.
Joe Nix continued to enjoy his love of reading and travel during retirement. Among his most memorable trips were a trip to the Holy lands where he followed Paul The Apostle’s missionary journey; and his “Around the World” trip. He was extremely philanthropic and bestowed gifts to Samford and Vanderbilt Universities. Family and friends remember him for his charitable spirit and love of learning.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe J. and Inez Beaird Quin. He is survived by many cousins and friends. He was lovingly cared for in his months of declining health by his devoted cousins Sylvia Booth and Lamerle Barnes.
Graveside services will be held, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne, Alabama.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.