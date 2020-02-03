Melanie Elizabeth Shippey, age 62, of Atlanta, GA passed away suddenly on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born in Homestead, Florida to Lieutenant Colonel John J. and Opal “Pat” Shippey, Melanie spent her childhood in numerous Air Force bases throughout the US and Japan before serving in the USAF herself as an Aeromedical Specialist and a Morse Systems Operator. She received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Jacksonville State University and her MSW from Alabama A&M university and continued her life’s purpose serving the public as a social worker for Department of Children and Families in Alabama and Georgia.
Melanie was a dedicated mother first and foremost to her only child, Elizabeth Leigh (Britt) Gaston. Predeceased by her parents and twin brother, James Shippey, she is survived by sisters Tish Gelineau and Jeannine Shippey, nephew Jared Gelineau, nieces Jennifer Clark, Jessica Otieno, Meghan Shippey and their families.
She believed in letting your dreams be bigger than your fears, standing up for yourself and fighting for those who could not fight for themselves. She was most lovingly adored for her unconditional love that surrounded you like a bear hug and giving of herself to others even when she herself was running on empty. She will be remembered for her quick wit and follow-the-rules (most of the time) sensibility.
Melanie’s passions were helping others, gardening, cooking, reading and, most of all, her beautiful daughter’s happiness. If you couldn’t reach Melanie from time to time, it was probably because she was wandering aimlessly through a Target in her off time or savoring her “Starbucks Venti Mocha Frappuccino with no whip and domed lid”. She brought joy to her friends and family with her devotion and caring for all.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 3 PM CST at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 2813 Godfrey Ave NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization Melanie worked for and supported with heart, the National Children's Advocacy Center, https://www.nationalcac.org/.