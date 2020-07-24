Ms. Maria Teresa Flores age 68 of Fort Payne, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born October 11, 1951 to the late Vicenta Flores and Lorenzo Amaya of San Salvador, El Salvador.
She was affectionately known as “La Abuela,” she was known for her love and support of her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Cecilia del Carmen Flores, Maria Elena Flores, Dora Alice Flores, Martha Alicia Flores and Silvia Patricia Flores, Brothers, Fernando Flores and Marcos Flores; 13 grandchildren and a host of other close relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from the graveside of Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.