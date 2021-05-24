Emil Martin Ankermiller, age 75 of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021.
He was born on May 28, 1945 to the late George & Elsie Ankermiller in Cincinnati, Ohio. He taught Real Estate throughout North Alabama and Calhoun Community College. He was a Shriner and a Mason.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Arbadella Wigley Ankermiller; sister, Shirley Davies; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Beverly Ankermiller; parents, George & Elsie Ankermiller; brother, Dale Ankermiller; and sister, Rhoda Ertel.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.