Mrs. Edna Kay Wagner, age 70, of Valley Head, Alabama, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center. Kay was a member of Lea’s Chapel Baptist Church and was retired from Farmers Telecommunications as a service supervisor.
She is survived by:
Husband: Jasper Pat Wagner Jr.
Children: Becky Allen (Mick) & Jasper Pat “Jay” Wagner III (Shannon)
Grandchildren: Cody Matthew Wagner, Andrew Cole Allen, Bennet Cade Allen, Lily Gabrielle Wagner, & Ella Kate Wagner
Sisters: Linda Burns & Ann Bonner (Steve)
Brothers: Walter Pullen (Gelane) & Bob Pullen (Jan)
Several Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces, & Great-Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Granddaughter: Laney Grace Wagner
Pallbearers: Cody Wagner, Andy Allen, Ben Allen, Donnie Wagner, Danny Wagner, & Walt Pullen
Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burt Chapel in Valley Head.
Funeral is Thursday, October 7 at 2 p.m. from Burt Chapel with Revs. L.A. Smith, Mick Allen and Jay Wagner officiating.
Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery with Burt Funeral Homes directing.
The Family is accepting flowers.