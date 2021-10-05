Edna Kay Wagner

Mrs. Edna Kay Wagner, age 70, of Valley Head, Alabama, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center. Kay was a member of Lea’s Chapel Baptist Church and was retired from Farmers Telecommunications as a service supervisor.

She is survived by:

Husband: Jasper Pat Wagner Jr.

Children: Becky Allen (Mick) & Jasper Pat “Jay” Wagner III (Shannon)

Grandchildren: Cody Matthew Wagner, Andrew Cole Allen, Bennet Cade Allen, Lily Gabrielle Wagner, & Ella Kate Wagner

Sisters: Linda Burns & Ann Bonner (Steve)

Brothers: Walter Pullen (Gelane) & Bob Pullen (Jan)

Several Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces, & Great-Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Granddaughter: Laney Grace Wagner

Pallbearers: Cody Wagner, Andy Allen, Ben Allen, Donnie Wagner, Danny Wagner, & Walt Pullen

Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 6  from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burt Chapel in Valley Head.

Funeral is Thursday, October 7 at 2 p.m. from Burt Chapel with Revs. L.A. Smith, Mick Allen and Jay Wagner officiating.

Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery with Burt Funeral Homes directing.

The Family is accepting flowers.

