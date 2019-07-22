Brownie Owens Akins, 93, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home. She was born June 15, 1926 to the late John William and Bessie Cooper Owens. Mrs. Akins was a member of Walkers Chapel United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star and a proud Democrat.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Walkers Chapel Church with Rev. Ben McCurdy, Rev. Darrell Morgan, and Chaplain Joel Williams officiating. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery. She will lie in state from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service. The family received friends Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers; but contributions may be made to Walkers Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Van Akins and wife, Trena, and Leigh Akins Rouse and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Alan and Ashley, Quincy and Lindsey, and Davy; and great-grandchildren, Jace, Ethan, Emma, Kirsten, Cain, Sawyer, and Savannah.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rolett Akins, son John Alan Akins, and great-grandson Logan.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.