Sandra June Bray
Rainsville
Sandra June Bray, 58, of Valley Head, died Wednesday, May 3, 20232. Funeral service was held Friday, May 5, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in New Home Cemetery at Henagar. Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Maree Story Culpepper
Fort Payne
Maree Story Culpepper, 92, of Fort Payne, died Sunday, April 30, 2023. Graveside service was Friday at Fischer Cemetery. The family request donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the New Oregon Methodist Church Mission team in lieu of flowers. Burt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Rickey Womack
Sylvania
Rickey Womack, 53, of Sylvania, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Funeral service was May 4, 2023 at Old Sardis Holiness Church with burial in Old Sardis Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home directed.
Javier Garcia Alavez
Albertville
Javier Garcia Alavez, 56, of Albertville died Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Funeral services will be Sunday, May 7, 2023, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at a later date in Mexico. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Mauricio Juarez Zumaya
Collinsville
Mr. Mauricio Juarez Zumaya age 48 of Collinsville, AL passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Erlanger Hospital. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel, Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com