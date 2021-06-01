James Edward Pyle, 88, of Alexandria, Alabama, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.
James, called Jimmy by family and friends, grew up in Augusta, GA. He graduated from Richmond Academy in 1950 and went on to graduate from UGA in 1954.
In 2016 Jim was honored to be inducted into the Richmond Academy Hall of Fame. He and his wife June spent the next 30 years traveling the world with the United States Army. He retired in 1986 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 67 years, June Norris Pyle; children Ellen Fritts, Kelly Owen, Jaye Russell, Tracie Pyle, COL Jason Pyle, and Philip Pyle; grandchildren Alison Owen, Heath Owen, Randa Starnes, Olivia Pyle, Jayce Pyle, Sadie Pyle, Kyle Simmons, Lindsey Darby and CPT Ryan Byars; great-grandchildren Asher and Kelson Owen, Harper and John Owen Starnes, Stella and Hudson Owen and Ava Greder.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Henry Grady and Jessie Brewer Pyle and brothers Marvin, Jack, and Pat Pyle and sister Judy Conner.
A memorial service with military honors was held 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30th at Wilson Funeral Home.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.