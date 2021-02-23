Sandra Jane Durham Rains, 66, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
She was born August 14, 1954 to Billy Jack and Goldie Eller Durham. Sandra taught at Adamsburg School for many years and at Menlo Elementary before retiring.
She loved to garden but her favorite thing was visiting her grandbabies who called her Granny and vacation with her family.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Adamsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Judes or the Shriners.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Rains; daughter, Kiley Coan and husband, Kitt; granddaughters, Kamryn and Kaylee Coan; mother, Goldie Durham; sister, Connie McPherson; nieces, Jacy McPherson and Stacey McManus; and nephew, John David Rains.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Jack Durham.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.