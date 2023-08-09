Obituary: Clinton Graham

Reverend and Coach Clinton Graham, after a lifetime of fighting a good fight and keeping the faith, finished the course of this life at the age of 81 on Thursday morning, August 3rd, 2023, while surroundedby family and loved ones, who praised God and rejoiced in full assurance that he in that very moment was seeing Jesus face to face and hearing the words, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant! Enter into the joys of the Lord!” They expressed their thanks for a life well lived, and for the Christian example of a godly husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather whose life will continue to influence the family for many generations to come! They also praised God for the example of faithfulness, service, and love shown to him by his godly wife of 61 years, Annis Graham, who carefully and attentively waited on her husband right up until the moment he was taken into glory.
Clinton Graham was born on April 2, 1942. He graduated from Pisgah High School in 1960, where he played basketball and football. His athletic career continued at Snead State Community College, where he played baseball, and at Samford University, where he excelled in baseball and track, and received his B.S. degree. Clint later earned his Master’s Degree from UAB.
After graduating from college, Clint began a successful coaching career of 35 years, which would expand his coaching influence into three states, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. He coached at Henagar Junior High School, Ider High School, Sylvania High School, Fort Payne High School, Guntersville High School, Chattanooga Christian, and Ooltewah High School. For 19 years of his career, he served at Sylvania High School, and because of that he will always be known and loved as a Ram.
Coach Graham loved sports and loved teaching kids, but he always had and even greater love for the Lord Jesus Christ, and in 1975 he yielded his life to the gospel preaching ministry. He began his ministry in evangelism, preaching with great passion in many churches and revivals, and he continued fulfilling the call of God upon his life in pastoral ministry for over 36 years. He pastored Unity Baptist Church in Henagar, Northside Baptist Church in Fort Payne, Riverside Baptist Church in Lookout Valley, Tennessee, and Happy Home Baptist Church in Henagar. Reverend Graham also served as Interim Pastor at Highland Baptist Church and at Gault Avenue Baptist Church both in Fort Payne.
Clint also ran a family farm for many years, annually growing 160 acres of Irish potatoes, raising cattle, horses, bird dogs, running two chicken houses, and baling hay all over Northeast Alabama. He was an avid outdoorsman, who greatly loved hunting and fishing.
Most of all, Clint loved his family. He is survived by: Wife of 61 Years: George Annis Frost Graham; Sons: Gregory Graham & wife, Leigh Anne, Roger Graham & wife, Ginger, Sam Graham & wife, Amy; Brother: Mark Graham & wife, Debra; Sister: Martha Graham Palmer & husband, Tommy; 12 Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren
He is preceded in death by Son: Vandoran Graham, Parents: McCoy & Mildred Graham; Sister: Betty Louise Graham
The funeral service was Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 3 p.m. at New Home Baptist Church with Dr. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Henagar Memorial Park
Visitation was Friday, August 4 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home and Saturday, August 5 from 1p.m. until 3 p.m. at New Home Baptist Church.