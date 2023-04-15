Makenna Joy Purvis

Valley Head

Makenna Joy Purvis, 19, of Valley Head, died Sept. 26, 2022. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Apr. 16, 2023 at Mentone Community Church with Rev. Jason Bell officiating. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Summit of Fort Payne. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Robert L. Long

Henagar

Robert L. Long, 82, of Henagar, died Apr. 10, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is 12 p.m. Apr. 15 at Henagar Baptist Church with Revs. David Hairston and John Benefield officiating. Burial to follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church prior to service. Kerby Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Gary Lynn Rowell

Collinsville

Gary Lynn Rowell, 63, of Collinsville, died Apr. 11, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Apr. 14 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ronald Swearengin officiating. Burial followed in Beulah Cemetery.

Dorothy Dean Wells

Fyffe

Dorothy Dean Wells, 85, of Fyffe, died Apr. 11, 2023. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Apr. 13 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Green’s Chapel Cemetery.

Larry Johnson

Pisgah

Larry Johnson, 69, of Pisgah, died Apr. 7, 2023 at Cumberland Health & Rehab. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Apr. 15 in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Gerald Venable and Nicky Harcrow officiating. Burial to follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the chapel prior to service.

Charlotte Renea Woods

Boaz

Charlotte Renea Woods, 63, of Boaz, died Apr. 12, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Apr. 15 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Tracy Hulgan officiating. Burial to follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

Jennie Lee Gable

Fyffe

Jennie Lee Gable, 73, of Fyffe, died Apr. 11, 2023. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Apr. 14 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Reggie Burns and Keith Atchley officiating.

Giles Jerome Phillips

Geraldine

Giles Jerome Phillips, 72, of Geraldine, died Apr. 11, 2023. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Apr. 13 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Lusk Chapel Cemetery.