Makenna Joy Purvis
Valley Head
Makenna Joy Purvis, 19, of Valley Head, died Sept. 26, 2022. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Apr. 16, 2023 at Mentone Community Church with Rev. Jason Bell officiating. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Summit of Fort Payne. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Robert L. Long
Henagar
Robert L. Long, 82, of Henagar, died Apr. 10, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is 12 p.m. Apr. 15 at Henagar Baptist Church with Revs. David Hairston and John Benefield officiating. Burial to follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church prior to service. Kerby Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Gary Lynn Rowell
Collinsville
Gary Lynn Rowell, 63, of Collinsville, died Apr. 11, 2023. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Apr. 14 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ronald Swearengin officiating. Burial followed in Beulah Cemetery.
Dorothy Dean Wells
Fyffe
Dorothy Dean Wells, 85, of Fyffe, died Apr. 11, 2023. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Apr. 13 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Green’s Chapel Cemetery.
Larry Johnson
Pisgah
Larry Johnson, 69, of Pisgah, died Apr. 7, 2023 at Cumberland Health & Rehab. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Apr. 15 in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Gerald Venable and Nicky Harcrow officiating. Burial to follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the chapel prior to service.
Charlotte Renea Woods
Boaz
Charlotte Renea Woods, 63, of Boaz, died Apr. 12, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Apr. 15 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Tracy Hulgan officiating. Burial to follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.
Jennie Lee Gable
Fyffe
Jennie Lee Gable, 73, of Fyffe, died Apr. 11, 2023. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Apr. 14 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Reggie Burns and Keith Atchley officiating.
Giles Jerome Phillips
Geraldine
Giles Jerome Phillips, 72, of Geraldine, died Apr. 11, 2023. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Apr. 13 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Lusk Chapel Cemetery.