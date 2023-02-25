William Arthur “Bill” Davis, Jr., 76, of Valley Head, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. He was born November 30, 1946 in Fort Payne, Alabama to the late William Arthur Davis and Lois Ilean Jones Davis. He graduated Fort Payne High School in 1966. On October 14, 1972, he married the love of his life, Sheila Foster Davis in Aberdeen, Washington. Immediately following graduation from high school, he joined the United States Air Force, where he served active duty for 20 years. He retired in 1986 as a Technical Sergeant. He and Sheila traveled the world with the USAF before making Valley Head, Alabama their home.
After military retirement, he attended Northeast Alabama State Junior College achieving an associate’s degree and then worked at GameTime, Siemens, Earthgrains, and RTI before officially retiring at the age of 62.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Randall Beagles officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Head Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
He is survived by his children Erica Dukes (Roger) and Bill Davis (Jennifer); grandchildren D’sya Dukes and Liam Dukes, Jayce Davis, Walker Davis, Foster Davis, Joel Decanter, Julie Decanter, and Jayda Decanter; siblings Linda Kerby (late husband Alton), Carol Hardeman (Dennis), Janice Shrader (Raymond), Roy Davis (Candie), and Patricia Davis; sisters and brothers-in-law Joanne Chapman (Otis), Mary Haggerty (William), Rena Johnston (late husband Gary), and Helen Barr (James); brother-in-law Tony Hieber; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sheila Foster Davis on February 16, 2023, granddaughter Sara Ashlynn Davis, his parents William A. and Lois Davis, brother Ricky Davis sister-in-law Lorna Hieber, brother-in-law William Foster.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.