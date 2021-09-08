Bobbie Jean Lacey was born on July 24, 1939 in Henagar, Alabama and passed away in her home on September 4, 2021 at 2:55 am with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Keith, father, Paul Davis Williams, daughter, Sherry Lacey, husband, Willie Paul Lacey, and brother, Norman “Bill” Williams.
Bobbie Jean leaves behind her daughter, Maria Brannon, granddaughter, Jamiracle Moore, grandsons, Anthony Howard and Zack Jones, Goddaughter, Rennee Jones, two brothers, Alan H. Williams, Sr. and wife Michelle, Gerald “Buck” Williams and wife Patty, her niece, Renee (Williams) Miller and husband Dale, her nephews, Alan H. Williams, Jr.,
John Williams, and Jerry Williams, who will always cherish her love and memory.
Service will be at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 am with Bro. Earnest Corbitt officiating.
Burial will follow in Henagar Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 am until 10:00 am.
For those who care to send flowers, cards, gifts, etc. please send them.
Kerby Funeral Home directing, www.kerbyfuneralhome.com.