Mary Ellen Moore Fielder departed earthly life for her next adventure on June 27, 2021, at the end of a long illness. She took her leave at home in Lakeland surrounded by family. Those remaining behind take great joy in the certainty that she is reveling in reunion with loved ones who have gone before.
Mary Ellen was born in Parsons, Kansas to TJ and Valetta (Howard) Moore on March 25, 1935. She grew up in Parsons and graduated from Parsons Senior High School in 1953.
She married her childhood sweetheart, O. H. Fielder, Jr. (Buddy) in Parsons on November 9, 1952. The Fielders raised their two children, Mike, and Paula, in Kansas, Missouri, Alabama, and Florida.
Mary Ellen was the very definition of the mid-century homemaker as she maintained loving, warm, welcoming homes as she and Bud followed his career in multiple locations. After a final assignment in Texas, they spent their retirement in Mentone, Alabama.
She moved to Lakeland after she was widowed in 2008. She was a highly skilled and amazingly prolific needleworker, making countless quilts; needlepoint masterpieces; knitted sweaters and afghans; and crocheted items of all types.
She made and donated dozens of blankets and hundreds of hats for premature babies. Her hands were always busy doing something to help others. She was an excellent cook, loved to play golf, enjoyed working with flowers, and definitely knew how to have fun.
Mrs. Fielder was preceded in death by her parents and husband, whom she never stopped missing.
She is survived by her son Michael Fielder (Monique) of Mentone, Alabama; daughter Paula Fielder Leftwich (Jim) of Lakeland; four grandsons, four great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson; sister Melinda Moore Brage (Larry), two nieces, and one nephew; and numerous other family members and dear friends.
Mary Ellen was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who is loved and will be much missed by all she leaves behind.
This is not goodbye: it’s “until we see you again.”
A memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests remembrances to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805 in grateful respect for the compassionate care provided to ease her last days.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com.