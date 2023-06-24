Obituary: Wanda Faye Spillman

Wanda Faye Spillman
June 29, 1954 - June 21, 2023
Mrs. Wanda Faye Spillman, age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born on June 29, 1954 in Jackson County to James and Virginia (Parker) Tolbert. She married Bennon Spillman on December 11, 1971.
She worked as a tax preparer for 50 years. She had a kind, compassionate heart, and went above and beyond to do anything she could to help her clients. Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and traveling.
She is survived by: Husband: Bennon Spillman; Daughter: Tonya Spillman Lilly (Roman); Son: Shane Spillman (Wendy); Granddaughter: Avery Spillman; Grandsons: Eli, Carson, & Beau Lilly; Sister: Mary Shankles (Jody); Brother: Lonnie Tolbert; several nieces and nephews; her special Fur Baby: Charlie.
Preceded in death by: Parents: Edward & Virginia Tolbert; Sisters: Susan Gilbreath, Bonnie Barksdale, & Alma Jean Tolbert; Brothers: Charles Tolbert & Donnie Tolbert;
Pallbearers: Eli Lilly, Lowell McKenzie, Rickey Tolbert, Derek Spillman, Robby Roberts, & Carson Lilly. The family is accepting flowers.
Visitation was 4 p.m.-8 p-.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne. Funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 with Rev. Darrell Morgan officiating, with burial in Walker’s Chapel Cemetery.