Kathy Lynn Bartlett age 70, of Fort Payne passed away on January 25, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. She was born on March 29, 1951 to the late Luther and Imogene Mills in Birmingham, AL.
Kathy is survived by her children, David (Carrie) Lamar Bartlett II, and Jeremy Adam Bartlett; grandchildren, David William Bartlett and Emma Caitlyn Bartlett; brothers, Terry (Myra) Mills and Michael (Diane) Mills; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David, and her sister, Donna Mills Willoughby.
The family will hold a graveside memorial at Miller’s Chapel on June 14th at 2pm.