Linda Gail Hooper Guest/ Fort Payne
Linda Gail Hooper Guest, 75, of Fort Payne died Mar. 4, 2023. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Mar. 8 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Harold “Pat” Cantrell/ Collinsville
Harold “Pat” Cantrell, 80, of Collinsville died Mar. 6, 2023. Funeral services are 12 p.m. Mar. 11 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Larry Gore officiating. Burial to follow in Providence “The Hill” Cemetery. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mar. 10 at the funeral home. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Collinsville Fire Department.