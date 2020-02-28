Jerry Dale Johnson
Buy Now

JERRY DALE JOHNSON

Collinsville

March 29, 1957 Age 62 Feb. 25, 2020

MEMORIAL SERVICE:

Collinsville Public

Library

1p.m.until 4p.m.

 Saturday Feb. 29, 2020

SURVIVORS:

Son:

Jason Smith,

Collinsville

Brothers:

James Russell (Patricia) Johnson,

Munford, TN.

Tracy Johnson,

Collinsville

Nieces:

 Cheyanne and Aushanna

Johnson, Collinsville

Chasity Little,

Henagar

COLLINSVILLE FUNERAL

HOME DIRECTING

Mr. Johnson died at his residence on

Feb. 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by

His Wife: Vickie Smith;

Parents: Gay Nye and Usona Myra Chastain Johnson.

                                                                                                                        

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.