JERRY DALE JOHNSON
Collinsville
March 29, 1957 Age 62 Feb. 25, 2020
MEMORIAL SERVICE:
Collinsville Public
Library
1p.m.until 4p.m.
Saturday Feb. 29, 2020
SURVIVORS:
Son:
Jason Smith,
Collinsville
Brothers:
James Russell (Patricia) Johnson,
Munford, TN.
Tracy Johnson,
Collinsville
Nieces:
Cheyanne and Aushanna
Johnson, Collinsville
Chasity Little,
Henagar
COLLINSVILLE FUNERAL
HOME DIRECTING
Mr. Johnson died at his residence on
Feb. 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by
His Wife: Vickie Smith;
Parents: Gay Nye and Usona Myra Chastain Johnson.