Daniel John Wilson, age 67 of Fort Payne, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Mr. Wilson was born on March 5, 1954 to Eugene & Pearl Klokow Wilson in Watertown, WI. He was an assistant foreman for the Milwaukee Railroad and a veteran of the United States Navy. He attended Ruhama Baptist Church but was Catholic by faith.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Glenwood Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 4 until 7p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Parker; mother, Pearl Wilson; sisters, Judy Ludwig and husband, Gary and Susan Wilson; grandchildren, Brendan Parker and Ariel Parker; nephew, Aaron Sterwald; great-nieces, Adria Sterwald and Veda Sterwald; and great-nephew, Jared Sterwald.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Wilson; paternal grandparents, Lester & Esther Wilson; maternal grandparents, Herman & Martha Klokow; and nephew, Tyler Sterwald.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.