Pauline Holleman

Mrs. Pauline Holleman, age 93, of Mentone, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

She is survived by:

Sister: Virginia Coker

Numerous Nieces & Nephews

Special Friend: Margie Foster

Preceded in death by:

Husband: George Holleman

Parents: Rose & Lee Brown

Siblings: Harry “Mitt” Brown, Judy Gorman, Taylor “Charlie” Brown, Johnny Brown, Joseph “Dude” Brown, Don Brown, Troy Brown, Kathleen “Sally” McPherson, & Michael Brown

Special Friend: Dickie Smith

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of your choice.

Graveside Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Valley Head Cemetery with Rev. Randy Avans officiating. Burial to follow.