Mrs. Pauline Holleman, age 93, of Mentone, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
She is survived by:
Sister: Virginia Coker
Numerous Nieces & Nephews
Special Friend: Margie Foster
Preceded in death by:
Husband: George Holleman
Parents: Rose & Lee Brown
Siblings: Harry “Mitt” Brown, Judy Gorman, Taylor “Charlie” Brown, Johnny Brown, Joseph “Dude” Brown, Don Brown, Troy Brown, Kathleen “Sally” McPherson, & Michael Brown
Special Friend: Dickie Smith
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of your choice.
Graveside Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Valley Head Cemetery with Rev. Randy Avans officiating. Burial to follow.