Ellen Avalos age 67, of Ft. Payne, AL went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on February 8, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband Cipriano “Pano” Avalos.
Sons: Daniel Carter (Melanie Leford) Huntsville, AL & Alan Carter (Melanei) Cullman, AL. Sisters: Pat Reid & Donna Garrett Birmingham, AL.
Grandchildren: Tori Carter & Gracie Carter - Athens, AL.; Cheyanne Carter, Jacob Carter & Alec Lewter Cullman, AL.
A long host of nieces & nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service held at Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church, 153 County Road 486, Rainsville, AL 35986; on Saturday February 22nd at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers the family request you make a donation to your favorite charity.