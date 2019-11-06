Mr. Wendell L. Elliott age 91 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2PM at Broadway Baptist Church’s Faith Chapel with Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating. Burial will follow in Broadway Baptist Church’s Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be at Rainsville Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 6th from 5PM-8PM & at Broadway Baptist Church’s Faith Chapel on Thursday, November 7th from 10AM-2PM.
Survivors
Wife of 64 Years: Tommie Faye Robertson Elliott of Rainsville, AL
1 Daughter: Marcheta Chapman and husband Greg of Rainsville, AL
1 Brother: Loyd Elliott of Sylvania, AL
2 Grandchildren: Jake Chapman and wife Kelley of Rainsville, AL
Josh Chapman of Rainsville, AL
1 Great Grandchild: Jones Chapman of Rainsville, AL
Preceded in Death
Parents: Joe & Thelma Elliott
3 Sisters: Rosa Mae Bailey, Lorine Elliott & Mozelle Elliott
1 Brother: Rayburn Elliott