Obituary: Norman Richard Manning

Norman Richard Manning
Fort Payne
Mr. Norman Richard Manning, age 72, of Fort Payne, AL passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Funeral service is Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 2 pm at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Wilbanks, Bro. Waylon Miller & Chris Gaither officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing
Family was to receive friends at Rainsville Funeral Home on Friday, July 28th from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 29th from 11 a.m. –2 p.m.
He is survived by wife: Brenda Talley Manning; daughters: Tina Manning Gaither and Chris Gaither
Ammie Manning Ott and Chad Moore; brother: William Manning; grandchildren: Blake and Amy Gaither, Brooke Gaither and Cooper Moore
He was preceded in death by father: Richard Manning; mother: Nannie Manning; brothers: Billy Hubert Manning, Gordan Manning, Ottis Manning and Jerry Manning; sisters: Mary Catherine Manning, Betty Jean Manning & Pluma Manning Neeley.