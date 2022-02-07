Ronnie Eugene Walker, age 64, passed away Friday, February 4th at Huntsville Hospital. Ronnie was born in Fort Payne, Al. He was an Army veteran and spent his last year of life in the Floyd E Tut Fann Veterans Home where he was happy and made lots of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, LA Walker and brother, Steve Walker. He is survived by his mother, Gladys Walker and sisters, Nelda (Garland) Brown and Teresa (Kevin) Pettyjohn. Cremation Services of East Alabama is handling the cremation. No formal service is planned. There will be a graveside service at a later date.