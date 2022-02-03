Mrs. Teresa Wilks Hulsey, age 61 of High Point Community, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 am in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Hullet and
Bro. Davis Hairston officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 2nd from 5PM-7PM and Thursday, February 3rd from 10AM-11AM.
Kerby Funeral Home directing
She is survived by:
Husband: Anthony “Tony” Hulsey
Son: Carter Brooks Hulsey
Daughter: Emma Lynne Hulsey
Parents: Andy & Maxine Wilks
Sister: Pat (Stanley) Bryant
Sister-in-Law: Tammy (Jim) Gunter
2 Nephews: Seth (Brittany) Bryant
Bailey Bryant
2 Nieces: Megan (Weston) Burt
Morgan (Jacob) Davis
3 Great Nieces: Ellie Burt, Merritt Burt, & Anne Mills Davis
Great Nephew: Beckham Davis
She is preceded in death by:
Grandparents: Wallace L. & Nettie Stone Brooks
Bonard & Ruby Wilks
Brother-in-Law: Charles Bradford Hulsey
Great Nephew: Warner Davis
She was a graduate of the University of Alabama. She has been employed by Storey Trucking as an accountant for 30 years