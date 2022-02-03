Teresa Wilks Hulsey

Mrs. Teresa Wilks Hulsey, age 61 of High Point Community, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her residence.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 am in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Hullet and

Bro. Davis Hairston officiating.

Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 2nd from 5PM-7PM and Thursday, February 3rd from 10AM-11AM.

Kerby Funeral Home directing

www.kerbyfuneralhome.com.

She is survived by:

Husband: Anthony “Tony” Hulsey

Son: Carter Brooks Hulsey

Daughter: Emma Lynne Hulsey

Parents: Andy & Maxine Wilks

Sister: Pat (Stanley) Bryant

Sister-in-Law: Tammy (Jim) Gunter

2 Nephews: Seth (Brittany) Bryant

Bailey Bryant

2 Nieces: Megan (Weston) Burt

Morgan (Jacob) Davis

3 Great Nieces: Ellie Burt, Merritt Burt, & Anne Mills Davis

Great Nephew: Beckham Davis

She is preceded in death by:

Grandparents: Wallace L. & Nettie Stone Brooks

Bonard & Ruby Wilks

Brother-in-Law: Charles Bradford Hulsey

Great Nephew: Warner Davis

She was a graduate of the University of Alabama. She has been employed by Storey Trucking as an accountant for 30 years

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Hulsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.