Mr. James Edward Pollock, 80, of Montgomery, Alabama, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Blair officiating. Burial will follow Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2 P.M., in Valley Head Cemetery in Valley Head, Alabama with Rev. Ronald Berry officiating with Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Visitation will be held Saturday prior to the service from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. at the funeral home.
Born September 11, 1939 in Edison, Georgia, Mr. Pollock was the son of the late James Ross and Mae Ruby Lee Nolin Pollock. Mr. Pollock was preceded in death by his brother, Donald “Duck” Pollock and his sister, Lola Taylor.
Survivors include his wife: Gail Pollock of Montgomery, Alabama; 1 daughter: Kim Pollock Stough of Montgomery, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Nicole (Nathan) Miller of Fort Polk, Louisiana, Alaina Whitman of Montgomery, Alabama; 1 brother: Brady (Maerene) Pollock of Georgetown, Georgia; 3 sisters: Barbara Green of Baker Hill, Alabama, Betty Jo (Johnny) Marshall of Baker Hill, Alabama, Glenda Bruzewski of Eufaula, Alabama.