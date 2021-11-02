James Randall Coker, Sr., 94, of Collinsville, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021. He was born December 18, 1926 in Collinsville, Alabama to the late Charles and Mable Keener Coker.
He was a 1947 graduate of Collinsville High School and a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Collinsville. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Mr. Coker was active in the community serving on the first Fire and Rescue departments as well as serving as chairman of the of Collinsville Water Board for over 40 years and a large supporter of Collinsville Athletics.
Funeral services will be 2:30 Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Collinsville with burial following in Collinsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 noon until the 2:30 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church of Collinsville, PO Box 324, Collinsville, AL 35961.
He is survived by his children James (Candace) Coker, Claire (Jeff) Chandler, Beth (Steve) Hayes, Paul (Melodie) Coker, and Terah (Jeff) Patton; grandchildren Stephanie Jones (Bear), Tyler Coker, Madison Coker, Bryant Chandler (Julie), Lydia Petty (Jacob), Brittany Coker, Hannah Chandler, Quintin Coker (Paige), Nathan Coker (Kylie), Jesse Chandler, Clay Coker (Britney), Hayden Hayes, Mary Katherine Patton, Halle Hayes, Sarah Rachel Patton, Jordan Coker, Jameson Coker, and Jaylie Coker; great-grandchildren Chase Godshall, Bronner Jones, Ella Coker, Emily Petty, Bentley Jones, Chandler Jennings, Kinsley Godshall, Isabella Coker, Rachel Jennings, Marlee Colvin, Emory Coker, Harper Chandler, Lily-James Chandler, Asher James Coker, Layton Wooden, Xandria Wooden, Sydney Davis (Quan), C.J. Jones and Sarah Jones.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Irma Gressler Coker, parents Charlie and Mable Coker, daughter Charlotte Ann Coker, grandson Jay Thomas Patton, and siblings Charles Coker and Gwendolyn Coker Shugart.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Tyler, Quintin, Nathan, and Jameson Coker, Bryant and Jesse Chandler, Clay and Jordan Coker, and Hayden Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons Chase Godshall, Bronner and Bentley Jones, Asher Coker and Layton Wooden and the staff of Collinsville Healthcare and Rehab.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.