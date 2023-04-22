Joseph C. “Joe” Robertson, 75, a native of Fort Payne, but who lived most of his adult life in Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Joe was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, and he especially loved making turkey and duck calls.
He is survived by his wife, Anita; and son, Christopher. He also leaves behind an uncle, aunt, niece, several cousins, and his special friends, Roy and Wanda White.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvin and Anna Dean Robertson; and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Jayne Robertson.
A private graveside service for family and friends will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne at a later date.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.