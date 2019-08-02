Johnny Andrew Harper, 75 of Tuscaloosa, Alabama went to be with Jesus on July 12, 2019. Johnny grew up in Ft Payne, Alabama, was a member of First Baptist of Ft Payne, Alabama, graduated from Fort Payne High School class of 1961, and was the Projectionist at the DeKalb Theatre during his high school years. He was the owner of The Marble Craftsman in Douglasville, Ga for many years. Johnny is preceded in death by his father, Patrick A. Harper, his wives, Saundra Hubbard Harper Nichols and Wanda Erhart Harper. He is survived by his mother Jean Igou Harper, Ft Payne, Alabama, a brother, Billy and wife Donna of Scaly Mountain, NC, a sister, Dorothy Jean (Dot) Nickel of Ft Payne, Alabama, a son, Steve and wife Rita of Jackson, Alabama, daughter Tricia and husband Jed Hughes of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and daughter Rebecca and husband Curtis Swindle, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Johnny leaves behind 8 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, two nephews, one niece, numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins in Louisiana, Alabama, Indiana and North Carolina. He is also survived by an Aunt and Uncle of Washington, Indiana. Johnny will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will take place at First Baptist Church, Fort Payne, Alabama on Sunday, August 11th at 1:30pm in the sanctuary, with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to a charity if your choice in honor of Johnny’s name.