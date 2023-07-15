Death notices

Keyonna Michelle Worley
Huntsville
Keyonna Michelle Worley, 22, of Huntsville, formerly of Grove Oak, died Sunday, July 9, 2023. Funeral service was 4 p.m. Thursday from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jeff Watkins and Rev. Rex Williams officiating. Burial followed in Kelly’s Chapel Cemetery with W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in charge.
Jeffery Scott Abston
Albertville
Jeffery Scott Abston, 65, of Albertville, died July 7, 2023. The family will be having a memorial service at a later date. Cremation services provided by W. T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
James Adren “Jim” Couch
Mesquite, Texas
James Adren “Jim” Couch, 93, of Mesquite, Texas, formerly of Fort Payne, died Friday, July 7, 2023 at his residence. Graveside service is 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Gravel Hill Cemetery, with burial will full military honors. Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tammy Kaye Lloyd
Valley Head
Tammy Kaye Lloyd, 61, of Valley Head, died Monday, July 10, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service was Friday, July 14, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head, with burial in Head Springs Cemetery. The family is accepting flowers. Burt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Judy Diann Nail
Crossville
Judy Diann Nail, 71, of Crossville, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral service was Friday, July 14, 2023 with burial in Bethsaida Cemetery. Bro. Ricky Fowler officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Irby Don Brown
Fyffe
Irby Don Brown, 70, of Fyffe (Tenbroeck Community) died Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Kelly’s Chapel Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greens Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. prior to the service Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Kelly’s Chapel Baptist Church. Officiating are Bros. Ladon Baldwin, Jimmy Womack, Jordan Greene, and Jim Tumlin. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.