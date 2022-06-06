Ricky Carlton Sipsy age 63, of Fort Payne passed away on June 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 3, 1958 to the late Bennie and Helen Akins Sipsy in LaFayette, GA.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry DeHart officiating. Burial will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Wilson Funeral Home.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Dee Sipsy; children, Amanda Sipsy Sanders, Jessica Carter, and Josh (Alyssa) Sipsy; grandchildren, Natalyia Carter, Camden Carter, Isabella Sipsy, Emma Sipsy, Gracelyn Sipsy, and Destiny Sanders; great-grandson, Bryson; brothers, Robert “Scooter” Sipsy, David Sipsy, Kenneth Sipsy, and Tony Sipsy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Sipsy.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements